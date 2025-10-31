Monolithic Power Systems Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Monolithic Power Systems ( (MPWR) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Monolithic Power Systems presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPS) is a fabless global company specializing in high-performance, semiconductor-based power electronics solutions, aiming to enhance energy efficiency and reduce material consumption. In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, MPS announced a revenue of $737.2 million, marking a significant 18.9% increase compared to the same period last year. The company’s GAAP net income rose to $178.3 million, translating to $3.71 per diluted share, a notable improvement from $144.4 million and $2.95 per diluted share in the previous year.

Key financial metrics revealed a GAAP gross margin of 55.1%, slightly down from 55.4% the previous year, while non-GAAP gross margin stood at 55.5%. Operating expenses increased to $211.0 million, with non-GAAP operating expenses at $148.3 million. The company reported a GAAP operating income of $195.2 million and a non-GAAP operating income of $260.6 million, reflecting strong operational performance. Revenue growth was driven by significant gains in the storage and computing, automotive, and communications markets.

For the nine months ending September 30, 2025, MPS reported a revenue of $2,039.3 million, up 28.6% from the previous year. The company’s GAAP net income for this period was $445.8 million, or $9.28 per diluted share, compared to $337.3 million and $6.89 per diluted share in 2024. Non-GAAP net income reached $623.1 million, highlighting the company’s robust financial health and strategic growth initiatives.

Looking ahead, MPS projects fourth-quarter revenue between $730 million and $750 million, with a GAAP gross margin ranging from 54.9% to 55.5%. The company remains focused on expanding its market presence and enhancing product offerings, aiming to sustain its growth trajectory and deliver value to shareholders.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue