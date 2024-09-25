Monogatari Corporation Reinforces Corporate Governance

Monogatari Corporation (JP:3097) has released an update.

The Monogatari Corporation emphasizes corporate governance with a focus on efficient decision-making, clear management responsibilities, transparency, strengthened auditing, and risk management to foster long-term corporate growth and shareholder trust. They have fully adopted the principles of the Corporate Governance Code, details of which are available on their website. Additionally, they engage in dialogue with institutional investors, as evidenced by 173 interactions in the last fiscal year, and provide financial and management plan information online.

For further insights into JP:3097 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.