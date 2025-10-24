Monks Investment Trust PLC Acquires Own Shares for Treasury

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Monks Investment Trust Shs GBP ( (GB:MNKS) ) has issued an update.

Monks Investment Trust PLC, managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Limited, announced the purchase of 140,000 of its own ordinary shares at a price of 1,519.98 pence per share, which will be held in treasury. This transaction affects the total number of shares in issue, with 169,276,530 shares remaining after accounting for those held in treasury, and it may influence shareholders’ calculations regarding their interests under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Monks Investment Trust shows strong financial performance with excellent profitability and a solid balance sheet. However, technical indicators suggest a bearish trend, which warrants caution. The stock appears undervalued with its low P/E ratio, but a low dividend yield may deter dividend-seeking investors. The recent appointment of an experienced director adds a positive aspect to the company’s governance, further supporting its growth potential.

