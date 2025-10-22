MoneyMax Financial Services Launches S$70 Million Note Offering

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

MoneyMax Financial Services Ltd. ( (SG:5WJ) ) has issued an update.

MoneyMax Financial Services Ltd. has announced the launch and pricing of S$70 million in fixed-rate notes due 2028 under its S$500 million multicurrency medium-term note program. This inaugural offering, guaranteed by MoneyMax Financial Services Ltd. and managed by DBS Bank Ltd., aims to strengthen the company’s financial positioning by targeting institutional and accredited investors in Singapore and internationally.

MoneyMax Financial Services Ltd., incorporated in Singapore, operates in the financial services industry. The company, along with its subsidiaries, focuses on providing multicurrency medium-term note programs and other financial solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 480,389

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$393.6M

