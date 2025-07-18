MoneyHero Limited Regains Nasdaq Compliance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

MoneyHero Limited ( (MNY) ) has issued an announcement.

On July 18, 2025, MoneyHero Limited announced it has regained compliance with Nasdaq’s Minimum Bid Price Requirement. The company had previously fallen out of compliance on April 7, 2025, when its share price dropped below $1.00 for 30 consecutive business days. However, by maintaining a closing bid price of at least $1.00 for 10 consecutive business days from July 2 to July 16, 2025, MoneyHero has resolved the issue, closing the matter with Nasdaq. This development is significant for MoneyHero as it stabilizes its market position and reassures stakeholders about its adherence to Nasdaq’s listing standards.

Spark’s Take on MNY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MNY is a Neutral.

The overall stock score reflects significant financial headwinds, with persistent negative profitability impacting valuation. However, positive earnings call insights and strategic shifts towards profitability offer a potential turnaround story. Technical analysis indicates caution due to overbought conditions.

More about MoneyHero Limited

MoneyHero Limited is a prominent personal finance aggregation and comparison platform, as well as a digital insurance brokerage provider, operating in Greater Southeast Asia. The company has a diverse brand portfolio that includes B2C platforms such as MoneyHero, SingSaver, Money101, Moneymax, and Seedly, alongside a B2B platform called Creatory. MoneyHero also holds an equity stake in the Malaysian fintech company Jirnexu Pte. Ltd. Known for its extensive commercial partnerships and significant user base, the company is backed by notable investors including Peter Thiel and Richard Li.

Average Trading Volume: 231,988

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $69.99M

