MoneyHero Launches Project Odyssey to Drive AI-Driven Growth

On October 24, 2025, MoneyHero Limited announced the launch of Project Odyssey, a company-wide AI transformation initiative aimed at accelerating revenue growth and expanding operating margins through intelligent automation. This follows a strong financial performance in Q2 2025, with over 20% quarter-on-quarter revenue growth, positioning the company on track for positive Adjusted EBITDA by the end of 2025. As part of this initiative, MoneyHero has introduced the Car Insurance SaverBot Beta on WhatsApp in Singapore, designed to reduce customer friction and enhance insurance conversions. The company anticipates that these AI-driven innovations will significantly contribute to its growth strategy, particularly in the insurance vertical, and expects these efforts to drive measurable revenue impact through 2026.

The most recent analyst rating on (MNY) stock is a Hold with a $1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on MoneyHero Limited stock, see the MNY Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MNY is a Neutral.

MoneyHero Limited’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its financial performance challenges, including negative profitability and cash flow. While the earnings call provided positive guidance and strategic improvements, the technical analysis and valuation remain weak, reflecting ongoing operational and market challenges.

More about MoneyHero Limited

MoneyHero Limited is a leading personal finance aggregation and comparison platform and a digital insurance brokerage provider in Greater Southeast Asia. The company focuses on leveraging AI to enhance its product offerings across credit card, personal loan, and insurance verticals, serving a member base of approximately 8.6 million across Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and the Philippines.

Average Trading Volume: 272,331

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $50.12M

