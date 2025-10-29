Mondelez International Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Mondelez International ( (MDLZ) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Mondelez International presented to its investors.

Mondelez International, Inc., a global leader in the snack food industry, is renowned for its iconic brands such as Oreo, Cadbury, and Toblerone, and operates in over 150 countries worldwide. In its third quarter of 2025, Mondelez International reported a 5.9% increase in net revenues, driven by a 3.4% growth in organic net revenues. Despite facing challenges such as record-high cocoa cost inflation, the company managed to maintain solid top-line growth. However, the diluted EPS decreased by 9.5% to $0.57, and adjusted EPS fell by 24.2% on a constant currency basis. Key financial highlights include a gross profit of $2.6 billion, a decrease of 12.9%, and an operating income of $744 million, down 35.5% from the previous year. The company returned $3.7 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases in the first nine months of 2025. Looking ahead, Mondelez International anticipates a 4%+ growth in organic net revenue for the full year 2025, with an expected decline in adjusted EPS by approximately 15% on a constant currency basis. The company remains optimistic about its strategic plans to improve volume, increase growth investments, and drive cost efficiencies, positioning itself well for the future despite ongoing market challenges.

