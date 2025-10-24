Molina Healthcare’s Q3 2025 Financial Performance Overview

Molina Healthcare Inc ( (MOH) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Molina Healthcare Inc presented to its investors.

Molina Healthcare, Inc. is a Fortune 500 company that provides managed healthcare services under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through state insurance marketplaces. The company is known for its focus on providing quality healthcare to low-income individuals and families.

In its third quarter 2025 financial results, Molina Healthcare reported a significant year-over-year increase in premium revenue, reaching approximately $10.8 billion, which represents a 12% growth. However, the company experienced a notable decline in net income, with GAAP earnings per diluted share falling to $1.51, a 73% decrease from the previous year.

Key financial metrics revealed that while Medicaid continues to perform well, the Marketplace segment faced challenges with higher medical costs, impacting overall profitability. The company’s Medical Care Ratio (MCR) increased to 92.6%, reflecting higher utilization rates, particularly in the Medicare and Marketplace segments. Despite these challenges, Molina Healthcare raised its full-year premium revenue guidance to approximately $42.5 billion.

Looking ahead, Molina Healthcare’s management remains optimistic about margin improvements in 2026, despite current pressures. The company anticipates that its Medicaid business will continue to deliver strong margins, while efforts to mitigate challenges in the Marketplace segment are ongoing.

Overall, Molina Healthcare is navigating a complex healthcare landscape with strategic adjustments and an optimistic outlook for future growth and profitability.

