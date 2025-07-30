Moiselle International Holdings Announces AGM and Share Buyback Authorization

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Moiselle International Holdings ( (HK:0130) ) has issued an update.

Moiselle International Holdings Limited has announced its upcoming annual general meeting scheduled for September 29, 2025, in Hong Kong. Key agenda items include the adoption of financial reports, re-election of long-serving independent non-executive directors, and authorization for the board to fix directors’ and auditors’ remuneration. Additionally, a special resolution will be considered to authorize the directors to purchase up to 10% of the company’s issued shares, reflecting strategic financial management and potential shareholder value enhancement.

More about Moiselle International Holdings

Moiselle International Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily involved in the fashion industry. It focuses on designing, manufacturing, and retailing high-end fashion apparel and accessories.

Average Trading Volume: 334,666

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$35.99M

