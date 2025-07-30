Moiselle International Embraces Digital Communication with New Paperless Initiative

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Moiselle International Holdings ( (HK:0130) ) is now available.

Moiselle International Holdings Limited has announced the publication of its 2024-2025 Annual Report, Circular, Notice of Annual General Meeting, and Environmental, Social and Governance Report. The company has adopted electronic dissemination of corporate communications in compliance with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s paperless listing regime, effective from December 31, 2023. This move is part of a broader industry trend towards digitalization, potentially enhancing operational efficiency and reducing environmental impact. Stakeholders are encouraged to provide their email addresses to intermediaries to receive electronic notifications, or they can opt for printed versions by request.

More about Moiselle International Holdings

Moiselle International Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, and it is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company operates in the fashion industry, focusing on designing, manufacturing, and retailing high-end women’s fashion apparel and accessories.

Average Trading Volume: 334,666

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$35.99M

