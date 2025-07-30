Moiselle International Embraces Digital Communication for Annual Reporting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Moiselle International Holdings ( (HK:0130) ) has issued an announcement.

Moiselle International Holdings Limited has announced the publication of its 2024-2025 Annual Report, along with other corporate communications, available in both English and Chinese on their website and the HKEX website. The company is transitioning to electronic dissemination of corporate communications in line with the paperless listing regime effective from December 2023, encouraging shareholders to provide email addresses for timely updates. This move is expected to streamline operations and enhance communication efficiency with stakeholders.

More about Moiselle International Holdings

Moiselle International Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily operating in the fashion industry. The company focuses on designing, manufacturing, and retailing high-end fashion apparel and accessories, catering to a luxury market segment.

Average Trading Volume: 334,666

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$35.99M

