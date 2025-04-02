Mogotes Metals Identifies Promising Drill Targets in Vicuña District

Mogotes Metals Inc. ( (TSE:MOG) ) has shared an announcement.

Mogotes Metals Inc. has announced promising trench results from its latest sampling program, identifying two significant copper and gold drill targets at the Cruz del Sur and Stockwork Hills prospects within the Vicuña district. These targets, characterized by large-scale geophysical anomalies and encouraging assay results, are now drill-ready, potentially enhancing Mogotes’ position in the mineral exploration industry and offering promising opportunities for stakeholders.

Mogotes Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on copper and gold exploration in the Vicuña district of Argentina and Chile. Its flagship project, Filo Sur, is located near the significant Filo del Sol Copper-gold-silver discovery and is part of a region known for its rich mineral deposits.

