Mogotes Metals Completes Acquisition of Filo Sur Project and Grants Stock Options

The latest update is out from Mogotes Metals Inc. ( (TSE:MOG) ).

Mogotes Metals Inc. has completed the acquisition of a 100% interest in the Filo Sur project from Golden Arrow Resources Corp. by issuing 4,687,500 common shares. As part of the agreement, Golden Arrow retains a 1.5% net smelter returns royalty, with Mogotes having the option to reduce it by 0.5% for $2 million. Additionally, Mogotes has granted 640,000 stock options to its employees and consultants, indicating a strategic move to enhance stakeholder engagement and incentivize its workforce.

Mogotes Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on copper and gold exploration in the Vicuña district of Argentina and Chile. Its flagship project, Filo Sur, is strategically located near significant copper-gold-silver deposits, including the Filo del Sol discovery.

Average Trading Volume: 583,516

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$57.54M

