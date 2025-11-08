Mogo Inc. Reports Record Growth in Q3 2025

Mogo Finance Technology ( (MOGO) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Mogo Finance Technology presented to its investors.

Mogo Inc. is a financial technology company that focuses on digital wealth and payments, offering innovative solutions for intelligent investing and financial management. In its latest earnings report for Q3 2025, Mogo highlighted significant growth in its platform, with record assets under management reaching $498 million and a notable increase in Bitcoin holdings by over 300% quarter-over-quarter. The company also reported a 27% year-over-year increase in wealth revenue and an 11% rise in payments revenue. Key financial metrics included an adjusted EBITDA margin of 11.6% and a total cash and investments position of $46.1 million.

Mogo’s strategic focus on its Intelligent Investing platform, which integrates managed and self-directed investing, is designed to improve investor outcomes by emphasizing behavioral discipline. The company reported a total membership growth of 6% year-over-year, reaching 2.29 million members, and a 12% increase in payments volume, driven by international expansion. Despite an adjusted net loss of $3.4 million, Mogo maintained a positive adjusted EBITDA of $2.0 million, reflecting its ongoing efforts to strengthen its financial foundation.

Looking ahead, Mogo has raised its 2025 EBITDA guidance, citing strong platform performance and strategic monetizations, including the sale of a portion of its WonderFi holdings. The company is poised for continued growth as it rolls out its next-generation wealth platform, aiming to capitalize on untapped opportunities in wealth creation and expand its market presence into 2026 and beyond.

