MOG Digitech Invests in Stablecoin Payment Platform KUN

An update from MOG Holdings Limited ( (HK:1942) ) is now available.

MOG Digitech Holdings Limited has announced a significant investment in a stablecoin-based payment platform, KUN, by subscribing to 750,000 preferred shares for a total consideration of US$6,000,000. This transaction, representing a 5.27% stake in the target company, positions MOG Digitech within the growing financial infrastructure services industry, potentially enhancing its market presence and offering new opportunities for stakeholders.

MOG Holdings Limited

MOG Digitech Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on digital technology solutions. The company is involved in financial technology, particularly through its subsidiary Zhongbao HK, which engages in strategic investments in innovative financial platforms.

Average Trading Volume: 12,622,131

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$837.1M

