MOG Digitech CEO Resignation to Refocus on Malaysian Optical Retail

MOG Holdings Limited ( (HK:1942) ) has provided an announcement.

MOG Digitech Holdings Limited announced the resignation of Datin Low as co-chief executive officer to focus on managing the company’s optical retail operations in Malaysia. This leadership change is expected to allow Datin Low to concentrate on enhancing the company’s market position in the optical retail sector, potentially impacting its operational focus and stakeholder interests.

More about MOG Holdings Limited

MOG Digitech Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily involved in the optical retail industry in Malaysia. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and focuses on providing optical products and services.

Average Trading Volume: 15,087,650

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$768.5M

