Mobi Development Reports Substantial Revenue Decline

Mobi Development Co., Ltd. reported a significant downturn in their interim financial results for the first half of 2024, with revenue dropping by 27.7% to RMB 249.8 million and an overall loss of RMB 31.58 million. The company’s gross profit margin also saw a decrease to 18.6% compared to the previous year. This performance marks a notable decline from the same period in 2023, underscoring challenges faced by the company.

