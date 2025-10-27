Moab Minerals Limited Announces Proposed Securities Issue

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Delecta Limited ( (AU:MOM) ).

Moab Minerals Limited has announced a proposed issue of securities, specifically options expiring on December 5, 2027, with a maximum of 41,666,666 securities to be issued. This move, set for November 28, 2025, is part of a placement or other type of issue, which could impact the company’s market positioning and stakeholder interests.

Current Market Cap: A$3.75M

