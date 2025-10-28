Moab Minerals Boosts Uranium Resources and Expands with Zambian Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Delecta Limited ( (AU:MOM) ) just unveiled an update.

Moab Minerals Limited has announced an upgrade to the Mineral Resource Estimate for its Manyoni uranium project in Tanzania, increasing the contained U3O8 by 25% compared to previous estimates. This development, along with the confirmation of a mineralized palaeochannel system, suggests potential for low-cost strip mining and early cash flow from high-grade core areas. Additionally, Moab has expanded its operations by acquiring the Sassare Cu-Au project in Zambia, indicating strategic growth and diversification in its mining portfolio.

Moab Minerals Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, primarily focusing on uranium projects. It is involved in the exploration and development of mineral resources, with a significant focus on the Manyoni uranium project in Tanzania. The company is also expanding its portfolio with the acquisition of the Sassare Cu-Au project in Zambia.

Current Market Cap: A$3.75M

