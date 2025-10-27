MLG Oz Limited Announces Virtual 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from MLG Oz Ltd ( (AU:MLG) ).

MLG Oz Limited is set to hold its 2025 Annual General Meeting virtually on November 26, 2025, allowing shareholders to participate online through a live webcast. The company emphasizes its commitment to environmental sustainability by encouraging shareholders to opt for electronic communications, thereby reducing paper usage and promoting efficient information dissemination.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:MLG) stock is a Buy with a A$1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on MLG Oz Ltd stock, see the AU:MLG Stock Forecast page.

More about MLG Oz Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 289,431

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$144.9M

See more data about MLG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue