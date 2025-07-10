MJ Gleeson Director Increases Shareholding

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

MJ Gleeson PLC ( (GB:GLE) ) just unveiled an announcement.

MJ Gleeson PLC announced that Nicola Bruce, a Non-Executive Director, has acquired 2,721 ordinary shares of the company at a price of £3.699998 per share. This transaction, conducted on the London Stock Exchange, increases Bruce’s total shareholding to 6,835 shares, representing 0.0117% of the issued share capital. This acquisition reflects confidence in the company’s future prospects and may influence investor perception positively.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:GLE) stock is a Buy with a £500.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on MJ Gleeson PLC stock, see the GB:GLE Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:GLE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:GLE is a Neutral.

MJ Gleeson PLC’s stock score is driven primarily by its stable financial performance, notably strong balance sheet and profitability. However, technical indicators suggest bearish momentum, which could present short-term challenges. Insider purchases and positive corporate actions contribute positively to stakeholder sentiment, but growth and cash flow stability remain areas for improvement.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:GLE stock, click here.

More about MJ Gleeson PLC

MJ Gleeson PLC operates within the real estate industry, focusing on building affordable homes and providing strategic land sales across the UK. The company is known for its commitment to delivering quality housing solutions, primarily targeting first-time buyers and key workers.

Average Trading Volume: 222,341

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £214.8M

For detailed information about GLE stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue