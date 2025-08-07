Mizuno Corporation Reports Mixed Quarterly Results

Mizuno Corporation ( (MIZUF) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Mizuno Corporation presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Mizuno Corporation, a prominent player in the sports equipment and apparel industry, is known for its innovative sports products and strong market presence across various regions. In its latest earnings report, Mizuno Corporation reported a 4.5% increase in net sales, reaching 63,528 million yen for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. Despite the rise in sales, the company faced a decline in operating profit by 3.3% and ordinary profit by 8.6%, attributed to increased selling, general, and administrative expenses.

The company’s performance varied across different regions. In Japan, while sales of sports products like Football and Volleyball were strong, increased expenses led to a slight decrease in net sales and operating profit. Europe saw a significant boost in sales, particularly in the Running and Golf segments, resulting in a 23% increase in net sales. The Americas experienced growth in Golf and emerging sports like Pickleball, but rising costs impacted profitability. Asia and Oceania reported record-high sales, driven by Football and Sportstyle shoes, although profit margins were squeezed.

Mizuno’s financial position remains robust, with a slight decrease in total assets to 214,910 million yen and a capital adequacy ratio improvement to 72.7%. The company’s strategic focus on expanding its product offerings and market reach continues to drive sales growth, despite the challenges posed by increased operational costs.

Looking ahead, Mizuno Corporation maintains its full-year forecast, expecting continued growth in net sales and profits. The management remains optimistic about leveraging its strong brand and expanding its presence in key markets to achieve its financial goals for the fiscal year ending March 2026.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue