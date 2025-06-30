MIXUE Group Successfully Concludes AGM with All Resolutions Approved

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 55% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from MIXUE Group Class H ( (HK:2097) ).

MIXUE Group, a joint stock company incorporated in China, held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on June 30, 2025, in Zhengzhou, Henan Province. The meeting was attended by shareholders and proxies holding approximately 80% of the total voting shares. All proposed resolutions, including the approval of the board’s report, supervisors committee report, audited financial statements, annual report, and the re-appointment of Ernst & Young as auditors, were passed with overwhelming support.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2097) stock is a Sell with a HK$477.13 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on MIXUE Group Class H stock, see the HK:2097 Stock Forecast page.

More about MIXUE Group Class H

Average Trading Volume: 541,386

Current Market Cap: HK$192.7B

For an in-depth examination of 2097 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue