Mixed Martial Arts Group Reports 128% Revenue Growth for BJJLink

Mixed Martial Arts Group ( (MMA) ) has issued an announcement.

On August 6, 2025, Mixed Martial Arts Group Limited announced a significant 128% annualized revenue growth for its BJJLink business for the first seven months of 2025. This growth is attributed to a 188% surge in SaaS subscription revenue, driven by strong market adoption, strategic partnerships, and brand enhancements. The acquisition of BJJLink in December 2024 has proven successful, positioning it as a key revenue pillar within MMA’s ecosystem. The company’s expansion plans and recent partnerships, such as with UFC Gym BJJ, are expected to further enhance its market presence and stakeholder value.

More about Mixed Martial Arts Group

Mixed Martial Arts Group Limited (MMA.Inc) is a leader in the combat sports industry, focusing on driving participation and engagement among fans, athletes, coaches, and gym owners. The company operates four core business units: TrainAlta, a platform for structured training programs; Hype, a marketing platform for gym owners and athletes; MixedMartialArts.com, a resource for MMA news and data; and BJJLink, a gym management platform for Brazilian Jiu Jitsu academies.

Average Trading Volume: 549,744

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

