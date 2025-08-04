MITSUI-SOKO HOLDINGS Revises Earnings Forecasts Amid Increased Freight Volumes

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

MITSUI-SOKO HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. ( (JP:9302) ) has provided an announcement.

MITSUI-SOKO HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. has revised its consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, due to higher than anticipated air freight volumes, particularly in automobile-related cargo. The revised forecasts indicate an increase in operating and ordinary profits, reflecting a positive adjustment to the company’s operational expectations and potentially strengthening its market position.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9302) stock is a Hold with a Yen5300.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on MITSUI-SOKO HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:9302 Stock Forecast page.

More about MITSUI-SOKO HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.

MITSUI-SOKO HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. operates in the logistics industry, providing comprehensive logistics services including warehousing, transportation, and supply chain management solutions. The company focuses on optimizing logistics operations for various sectors, including automobile-related cargo, to enhance efficiency and service quality.

Average Trading Volume: 306,288

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen294.2B

Find detailed analytics on 9302 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue