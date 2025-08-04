MITSUI-SOKO HOLDINGS Reports Strong Q1 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

MITSUI-SOKO HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. ( (JP:9302) ) just unveiled an update.

MITSUI-SOKO HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the three months ended June 30, 2025, with operating revenue rising by 12.2% and operating profit surging by 66.8% compared to the previous year. The company also announced a revision to its earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, indicating continued growth expectations, which could enhance its market positioning and stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9302) stock is a Hold with a Yen5300.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on MITSUI-SOKO HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:9302 Stock Forecast page.

More about MITSUI-SOKO HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.

MITSUI-SOKO HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. operates in the logistics industry, providing comprehensive logistics services. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and focuses on delivering efficient supply chain solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 306,288

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen294.2B

