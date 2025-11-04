Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Revises Dividend Forecast Upward for FY 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Mitsui OSKLines ( (JP:9104) ) has issued an announcement.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. has revised its dividend forecast for the fiscal year 2025, increasing the year-end dividend by ¥25.00 to ¥115.00 per share, resulting in an annual dividend of ¥200.00. This decision is part of their strategy to enhance corporate value and shareholder returns, despite a downward revision in their consolidated financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 2026.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. operates in the shipping industry, providing maritime transportation services. It is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market and is focused on strategic investments to enhance corporate value and shareholder returns.

