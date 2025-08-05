Mitsui Fudosan Reports Strong Q1 Financial Results with Significant Growth

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Mitsui Fudosan Co ( (JP:8801) ) just unveiled an update.

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. reported a significant increase in its consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025, with revenue from operations rising by 27.3% year-on-year. The company also saw substantial growth in operating income and net income attributable to shareholders, indicating strong performance and positive market positioning. The forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, shows continued growth in revenue and earnings, reflecting the company’s robust operational strategy and market confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8801) stock is a Buy with a Yen2000.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Mitsui Fudosan Co stock, see the JP:8801 Stock Forecast page.

More about Mitsui Fudosan Co

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. is a prominent player in the real estate industry, primarily involved in the development, leasing, and management of properties. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and focuses on various real estate projects, including commercial, residential, and mixed-use developments.

Average Trading Volume: 8,113,280

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen3866.5B

