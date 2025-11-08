Mitsui Fudosan Reports Strong Earnings Growth

Mitsui Fudosan (MTSFY) ( (MTSFY) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Mitsui Fudosan (MTSFY) presented to its investors.

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. is a leading real estate company in Japan, primarily engaged in property development, management, and sales, with a notable presence in the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

In its latest earnings report for the six months ending September 30, 2025, Mitsui Fudosan reported significant growth across key financial metrics, reflecting a robust performance in its core operations.

The company achieved a revenue from operations of ¥1,353,420 million, marking a 16.4% increase year-on-year. Operating income rose by 29.1% to ¥218,780 million, while net income attributable to shareholders surged by 72.3% to ¥152,153 million. The company’s comprehensive income also saw a notable rise of 28.9% compared to the previous year. Additionally, Mitsui Fudosan announced an increase in its annual dividend forecast, reflecting confidence in its financial stability and growth prospects.

Mitsui Fudosan’s strategic focus on enhancing its ‘Management’ segment has yielded positive results, with improvements in brokerage services and car park leasing profitability. The company has revised its earnings forecast upwards, expecting a modest growth in revenue and operating income for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026.

Looking ahead, Mitsui Fudosan remains optimistic about its growth trajectory, supported by favorable market conditions and strategic initiatives aimed at strengthening its operational efficiency and expanding its market presence.

