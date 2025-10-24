Mitsui Fudosan Accommodations Fund Withdraws S&P Rating

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Nippon Accommodations Fund Inc. ( (JP:3226) ).

Mitsui Fudosan Accommodations Fund Inc. (MAF) announced the withdrawal of its issuer rating from S&P Global Ratings Japan, citing a comprehensive consideration of effects and costs. Despite this withdrawal, MAF will maintain its credit ratings from Rating and Investment Information, Inc. The company anticipates that this decision will have a minor impact on its financial results for the period ending February 28, 2026, and does not foresee any changes to its financial forecast.

Mitsui Fudosan Accommodations Fund Inc. operates in the real estate investment trust (REIT) industry, focusing on accommodations. It is managed by Mitsui Fudosan Accommodations Fund Management Co., Ltd., which is part of the larger Mitsui Fudosan Group, a significant player in the real estate sector.

