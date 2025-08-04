Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( (JP:8306) ) has provided an announcement.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reported a decline in ordinary income, ordinary profits, and profits attributable to owners for the three months ending June 30, 2025, compared to the previous year. Despite this, the company maintains its earnings target for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, highlighting its resilience amid economic uncertainties. The financial report also notes a stable equity-to-asset ratio and an increase in dividend forecasts, indicating a commitment to shareholder returns.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8306) stock is a Buy with a Yen2150.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock, see the JP:8306 Stock Forecast page.

More about Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. operates in the financial services industry, offering a range of services including banking, trust banking, securities, and credit card/loan businesses. The company is listed on stock exchanges in Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York, and focuses on navigating various economic and market uncertainties.

YTD Price Performance: 17.10%

Average Trading Volume: 41,559,130

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen24063.6B

