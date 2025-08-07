Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Reports Interim Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( (JP:8306) ) has shared an update.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group announced the completion of an interim review of its quarterly consolidated financial statements for the three months ended June 30, 2025, under Japanese GAAP. The results showed a decline in ordinary income, ordinary profits, and profits attributable to owners compared to the previous year, reflecting challenges in the current economic and market environment. Despite this, the company maintains its earnings target for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, indicating a stable outlook amidst uncertainties.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8306) stock is a Buy with a Yen2150.00 price target.

More about Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. is a prominent player in the financial services industry, offering a wide range of services including banking, trust banking, securities, and credit card/loan services. The company is listed on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges and is focused on navigating various market and economic uncertainties.

Average Trading Volume: 41,611,023

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen23299.9B



