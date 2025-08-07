Mitsubishi Pencil Announces Special Shareholder Benefits Post-Lamy Acquisition

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Mitsubishi Pencil Company, Limited ( (JP:7976) ) has shared an announcement.

Mitsubishi Pencil Company has finalized the details of special shareholder benefits following its acquisition of C. Josef Lamy GmbH. The initiative aims to enhance shareholder awareness of the LAMY brand and encourage long-term investment in the company. Eligible shareholders will receive a LAMY stationery set, including a fountain pen, ink cartridges, and a notebook, distributed in two phases in 2025 and 2026.

More about Mitsubishi Pencil Company, Limited

Mitsubishi Pencil Company, Limited operates in the stationery industry, primarily focusing on writing instruments and related products. The company is known for its innovative products and has recently expanded its market presence by acquiring C. Josef Lamy GmbH, a renowned brand in the stationery sector.

Average Trading Volume: 125,034

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen108.3B

See more data about 7976 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue