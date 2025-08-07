Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Revises Fiscal Forecasts Amid Yen Depreciation

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company ( (JP:4182) ) has issued an update.

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company has revised its business performance forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 2026, anticipating an increase in net sales due to the expected depreciation of the yen. The company expects the revised exchange rates to positively impact its financial results, although other profit metrics remain unchanged.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4182) stock is a Hold with a Yen2720.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company stock, see the JP:4182 Stock Forecast page.

More about Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc. operates in the chemical industry, focusing on the production of a wide range of chemical products. The company is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its innovative solutions in the chemical sector.

Average Trading Volume: 995,878

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen499.7B

