Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Reports Q1 FY2025 Financial Results Amid Market Challenges

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company ( (JP:4182) ) has shared an announcement.

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company reported a decrease in sales and profits for the first quarter of FY2025, attributed to falling market prices and reduced demand for methanol and polycarbonate, despite strong sales in BT materials. The company revised its forecast to account for yen depreciation and anticipates stable demand for BT materials, although concerns remain over potential demand slumps and profitability issues in other product areas. The full-year sales forecast has been adjusted upward, while profit forecasts remain unchanged.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4182) stock is a Hold with a Yen2720.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company stock, see the JP:4182 Stock Forecast page.

More about Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company operates in the chemical industry, focusing on the production of methanol, polycarbonate, and BT materials, among other products. The company is known for its involvement in the chemical sector, catering to various market demands and adjusting to global economic conditions.

Average Trading Volume: 995,878

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen499.7B

See more data about 4182 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue