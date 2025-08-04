Mitsubishi Corporation Reports Decline in Quarterly Profits

Mitsubishi Corporation ( (MSBHF) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Mitsubishi Corporation presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Mitsubishi Corporation is a leading Japanese general trading company involved in a diverse range of industries including energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, and food. It operates globally, leveraging its extensive network and expertise in various sectors to drive growth and innovation.

In its latest earnings report for the three months ending June 30, 2025, Mitsubishi Corporation reported a decline in revenues and profits compared to the same period last year. The company’s revenues fell by 10% to ¥4,218.7 billion, while profit before tax dropped by 49.3% to ¥252.9 billion. This decline was attributed to several factors, including the reclassification of Lawson as an equity method affiliate and the absence of previous gains from asset sales.

Key financial metrics revealed significant decreases across the board, with profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent falling by 42.7% to ¥203.1 billion. Comprehensive income also saw a sharp decline of 89.1% to ¥101.4 billion. The company’s total assets decreased slightly to ¥21,122.9 billion, while total equity fell to ¥9,688.9 billion, reflecting the acquisition of treasury stock.

Despite these challenges, Mitsubishi Corporation remains committed to its strategic goals. The company continues to invest in key areas such as natural gas, LNG, and overseas power businesses, while also focusing on shareholder returns through dividends and share buybacks. Looking ahead, Mitsubishi Corporation maintains its forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, indicating a cautious yet steady approach to navigating the current economic landscape.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue