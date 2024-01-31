Mitesco Secures Funding for Compliance Costs

Mitesco (MITI) has released an update to notify the public and investors about an entry into a material definitive agreement.

On January 24, 2024, the Company secured funding through a lending agreement with historical institutional investors Cavalry Fund and Mercer Street Capital. Each investor provided $25,000 through notes with a 12-month term and an annual interest rate of 10%. The proceeds are allocated for compliance-related expenses, including SEC reporting and audit, legal, and accounting fees. The Company anticipates similar funding arrangements with additional investors to support ongoing compliance costs.

