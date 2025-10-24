MINT Income Fund Announces Fourth-Quarter 2025 Distributions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

MINT Income Fund Trust Units ( ($TSE:MID.UN) ) just unveiled an announcement.

MINT Income Fund, trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol MID.UN, has announced its fourth-quarter 2025 distribution schedule, offering $0.04 per trust unit payable on specified dates. The Fund provides a distribution reinvestment plan (DRIP) for unitholders, allowing commission-free reinvestment and compound growth benefits. This announcement reflects the Fund’s ongoing commitment to providing income solutions, although future distribution amounts may vary due to changes in portfolio composition and market conditions.

More about MINT Income Fund Trust Units

Middlefield is a specialist equity income asset manager founded in 1979, with offices in Toronto, Canada, and London, England. The company focuses on active management to select high-quality global companies across various sectors, offering dividend-focused strategies through products like ETFs, Mutual Funds, Closed-End Funds, Split-Share Funds, and Flow-through LPs.

YTD Price Performance: 1.88%

Average Trading Volume: 5,632

See more insights into MID.UN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue