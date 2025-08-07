Minsheng Education Group Schedules Board Meeting to Discuss Interim Results and Dividend

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest announcement is out from Minsheng Education Group Co. Ltd. ( (HK:1569) ).

Minsheng Education Group Co. Ltd. announced that its board meeting is scheduled for August 19, 2025, to consider and approve the interim results for the first half of 2025 and discuss the potential payment of an interim dividend. This meeting could impact the company’s financial strategies and shareholder returns, reflecting its operational performance and financial health.

More about Minsheng Education Group Co. Ltd.

Minsheng Education Group Co. Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on the education sector. It operates with a primary focus on providing educational services and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 1569.

Average Trading Volume: 1,018,781

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$666.4M

Find detailed analytics on 1569 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue