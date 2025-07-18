Minmetals Land Limited Reports Decline in First Half 2025 Sales

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Minmetals Land Limited ( (HK:0230) ) has shared an announcement.

Minmetals Land Limited reported a significant decline in its contracted sales and gross floor area sold for the first half of 2025, with figures dropping by approximately 28.4% and 16.9% respectively compared to the previous year. This downturn in performance may impact the company’s market positioning and stakeholder confidence, highlighting potential challenges in the real estate sector.

More about Minmetals Land Limited

Minmetals Land Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, primarily engaged in the real estate industry. It focuses on property development and sales, operating through its subsidiaries, joint ventures, and associates.

Average Trading Volume: 456,222

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$1.44B

See more data about 0230 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue