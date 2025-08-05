MINISO Executes Share Repurchase Plan on July 31, 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

On July 31, 2025, MINISO Group Holding Limited reported a repurchase of 53,000 ordinary shares as part of a Hong Kong automatic share repurchase plan. This move reflects the company’s strategic initiative to manage its share capital and potentially enhance shareholder value. The repurchase was conducted on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, with the shares bought back at prices ranging from HKD 36.9 to HKD 38, totaling HKD 1,987,240. This action is part of the company’s broader strategy to optimize its capital structure and demonstrates its commitment to delivering value to its stakeholders.

MINISO’s overall stock score reflects its solid financial performance and strong earnings call results, marked by impressive revenue growth and international expansion. However, technical indicators and valuation suggest some caution, with room for improvement in cash flow efficiency and addressing expense challenges impacting profit margins.

MINISO Group Holding Limited operates in the retail industry, primarily offering a variety of lifestyle and consumer products. The company is known for its affordable and diverse range of products, including home goods, electronics, and beauty items, with a significant market presence in China and expanding operations globally.

Average Trading Volume: 1,046,814

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $5.87B

