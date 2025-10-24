Mingfa Group Reports 23.1% Drop in Contracted Sales for 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Mingfa Group (International) Co. Ltd. ( (HK:0846) ).

Mingfa Group (International) Co. Ltd. reported unaudited contracted sales of approximately RMB1.93 billion for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, marking a 23.1% decrease from the same period in 2024. This decline in sales could impact the company’s market positioning and stakeholder interests as it reflects a significant drop in performance across multiple regions in China.

Mingfa Group (International) Co. Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the real estate industry. The company, along with its subsidiaries, focuses on property development and sales across various regions in China.

Average Trading Volume: 224,103

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$840.9M

