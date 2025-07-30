Mines D’Or Orbec Strengthens Team with New Geological Consultant

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Blue Thunder Mining ( (TSE:BLUE) ).

Mines D’Or Orbec Inc. has appointed Bertrand Brassard as a Geological Consultant, bringing his extensive experience in mineral discoveries and geology to the team. This strategic addition is expected to enhance the company’s exploration initiatives in the Chibougamau Mining Camp, potentially strengthening its industry positioning and benefiting stakeholders through improved project outcomes.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:BLUE is a Underperform.

The overall stock score is significantly impacted by the company’s weak financial performance, marked by negative profitability and revenue absence. While there are some positive technical indicators and corporate governance improvements, these are overshadowed by fundamental financial challenges. The stock’s negative P/E ratio and lack of dividends further dampen its attractiveness.

Mines D’Or Orbec Inc. is a gold exploration company with a significant land position near the Chapais-Chibougamau gold district in Quebec. The company focuses on exploring the Muus Project, which spans approximately 51,000 hectares in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, known for its potential gold mineralization and proximity to major regional trends and historical production sites.

Average Trading Volume: 132,881

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$9.01M

