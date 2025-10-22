Minerva Neurosciences Secures $200M for Drug Trials

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Minerva Neurosciences ( (NERV) ).

On October 21, 2025, Minerva Neurosciences announced a securities purchase agreement with accredited investors to raise up to $200 million through a private placement. This funding will support the Phase 3 confirmatory trial of roluperidone, the resubmission of its New Drug Application, and preparation for a potential U.S. commercial launch. The agreement includes an initial $80 million upfront and additional proceeds contingent on warrant exercises. The company plans to appoint new directors with schizophrenia clinical trial experience to its board to strengthen its clinical operations.

The most recent analyst rating on (NERV) stock is a Hold with a $5.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Minerva Neurosciences stock, see the NERV Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on NERV Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NERV is a Underperform.

The overall stock score for Minerva Neurosciences is driven by significant financial instability, marked by negative equity and a lack of revenue. While the valuation suggests potential undervaluation, the financial risks present significant concerns. Technical indicators show some short-term positivity, but long-term trends are not favorable. The absence of earnings call and corporate events data means these factors do not influence the score.

More about Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for central nervous system disorders. The company is primarily engaged in the development of roluperidone, a treatment for negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia.

Average Trading Volume: 2,840,861

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $18.6M

