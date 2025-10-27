Mineral Resources Secures $200M Payment from Onslow Iron Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Mineral Resources Limited ( (AU:MIN) ) has provided an announcement.

Mineral Resources Limited has confirmed it will receive a $200 million contingent payment from Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners in early November 2025, following the successful operation of its Onslow Iron project at a 35Mt per annum run rate over three months. This payment increases the total consideration from the Onslow Iron Road Trust transaction to $1.3 billion, highlighting the company’s operational success and strengthening its financial position.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:MIN) stock is a Hold with a A$43.20 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Mineral Resources Limited stock, see the AU:MIN Stock Forecast page.

More about Mineral Resources Limited

Mineral Resources Limited (ASX: MIN) is a leading diversified resources company with extensive operations in lithium, iron ore, energy, and mining services across Western Australia.

YTD Price Performance: 31.21%

Average Trading Volume: 2,472,963

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$8.81B

Learn more about MIN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue