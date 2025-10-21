MindWalk Appoints New CFO and Announces AGM Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

MindWalk Holdings ( (HYFT) ) just unveiled an announcement.

MindWalk Holdings Corp., a bio-native AI company, has appointed R. Scott Areglado as its new Chief Financial Officer to bolster its financial leadership and support its growth strategy. Areglado, with over 25 years of experience in financial leadership within healthcare, life sciences, and technology sectors, is expected to enhance MindWalk’s financial systems, execute growth initiatives, and improve investor relations as the company scales its AI platform globally. Additionally, MindWalk announced the results of its 2025 Annual General Meeting, where Dr. Jennifer Bath, Jon Lieber, and Dirk Witters were elected to the Board of Directors, and Davidson & Company LLP was re-appointed as auditor. The resignation of board member Kamil Isaev was also accepted, and a search for his successor is underway.

More about MindWalk Holdings

MindWalk is a Bio-Native AI company that is revolutionizing drug discovery and development. Utilizing patented HYFT® technology and the LensAI™ platform, MindWalk integrates sequence, structure, function, and literature into a unified computational language, complemented by a full-stack wet lab. The platform facilitates rapid epitope mapping, de novo molecular design, in silico vaccine exploration, and large-scale biologics analytics, accelerating the conversion of insights into validated candidates.

