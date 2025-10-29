Mindax Limited Reports Quarterly Cash Flow with Strategic Financing

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Mindax Limited ( (AU:MDX) ).

Mindax Limited reported its quarterly cash flow, highlighting a net cash outflow from operating activities of $289,000 and investing activities of $1,685,000, primarily due to exploration and evaluation expenses. The company raised $1,600,000 through equity securities, resulting in a net cash inflow from financing activities of $1,519,000, which helped offset the cash outflows, indicating a strategic focus on funding exploration efforts.

More about Mindax Limited

Mindax Limited operates in the mining exploration industry, focusing on the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources. The company is involved in identifying and developing potential mining sites, with a market focus on mineral extraction and resource development.

Average Trading Volume: 276,297

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$126.8M

