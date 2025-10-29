Mindax Limited Advances Mt Forrest Project and Infrastructure Plans

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Mindax Limited ( (AU:MDX) ) is now available.

Mindax Limited has made significant strides in its Mt Forrest iron ore project by securing an option to acquire Norton Gold Fields’ 35% stake, aiming to consolidate its position in the Mid-West region of Western Australia. The company raised $1.6 million to accelerate project development and is exploring collaborative opportunities for infrastructure development to enhance ore transportation. Additionally, Mindax completed a phase two study on the Mid-West Shared Infrastructure Project, which supports the transportation of magnetite ore to ports for export, and continues to seek strategic partnerships for further development.

Mindax Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the development and exploration of iron ore projects. The company is primarily engaged in the Mt Forrest magnetite iron ore project located in the Yilgarn province of Western Australia. Mindax aims to develop the Midwest region into an iron ore processing hub, with a market focus on exporting magnetite ore.

Average Trading Volume: 276,297

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$126.8M

