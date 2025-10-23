Million Cities Holdings to Discuss Key Agreements at Upcoming EGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Million Cities Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:2892) ).

Million Cities Holdings Limited has announced an extraordinary general meeting scheduled for November 19, 2025, to discuss and potentially approve two key agreements: a Sale and Purchase Agreement and a Subscription Agreement. These agreements, if ratified, will authorize the company’s directors to execute necessary actions to implement the transactions, potentially impacting the company’s operational strategies and stakeholder interests.

Average Trading Volume: 26,666

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$285M

