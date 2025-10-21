Miivo Holdings Strengthens Board and Offers Equity Compensation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Esstra Industries ( (TSE:MIVO) ) is now available.

Miivo Holdings Corp. has appointed Mr. Brady Rak as a new director, bringing his extensive capital markets expertise and strategic business development experience to the company’s board. This move is expected to strengthen Miivo’s governance and strategic oversight as it continues to build its presence in the AI SaaS market. Additionally, Miivo announced a grant of equity compensation to directors, officers, advisors, and consultants to attract and retain top talent, aligning employee interests with long-term shareholder value creation.

Miivo Holdings Corp. operates as an AI platform offering solutions to transform underperforming and low-growth businesses into scalable, product-driven models. By integrating AI-powered automation, Miivo aims to revolutionize traditional service-based companies and enhance their operational efficiency, customer engagement, and financial performance.

Average Trading Volume: 6,576

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$9.05M

